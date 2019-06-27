Fraudulent Go Fund Me accounts spike after Deputy Chisum's death

Illinois State Police have a warning for people looking to show support for fallen Deputy Troy Chisum's family: don't fall for fake GO Fund Me accounts.

The department posted to it's Facebook page late Wednesday night, reminding people that there is only one verified Go Fund Me account with dollars benefiting Chisum's wife and three daughters.

"On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, this is the ONLY GoFundMe account that has been verified by the family of Fallen Deputy Troy Chisum," the post reads.

"Sadly, we are already getting reports of false/fraudulent accounts that are being created."

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the verified account titled "Deputy Troy Chisum Memorial Fund" has garnered more than $9,000 in donations. The creator writes,

"Any contributions would be greatly appreciated. Deputy Chisum was an honorable man and would have done the same for anyone. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts, even just for sharing."