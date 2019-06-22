Free Mom Hugs Iowa QC shows support for the LGBTQ+ community one hug at a time

The local chapter of Free Mom Hugs showed support for the Quad Cities LGBTQ+ community at QC Pride on Saturday.

Free Mom Hugs Iowa QC walked in the QC Pride parade from Davenport to Rock Island on Saturday.

Free Mom Hugs Iowa QC walked in the pride parade offering free hugs to anyone who needed one.

"People looking for some acceptance. We want you to know that there are people that love you and care about you in the community," Kimberly "Momma Kim" Kloss, a co-chair of Free Mom Hugs Iowa QC, said.

The group’s goal is to share love, support, and affirmation to people in the Quad Cities LGBTQ+ community.

“This world, this country especially is full of people that are different from us. It's all about accepting people for their differences," Rachel McCaughey, co-chair of Free Mom Hugs Iowa QC, said.

Every person walking with the group was there for different reasons. McCaughey said she was walking to show support for her nephews, while Kloss was there because of her daughter.

"I think my daughter just opened my eyes to the fact that everybody is unique and individual,” Kloss said.

The national organization of Free Mom Hugs was created by an Oklahoma Christian mother after her son came out. The group’s mission includes support, education, and empowerment for the LGBTQ+ community, as well as for parents, family, allies, and faith organizations.

"There's a lot of individuals out there that identify themselves differently than we see. It is really important for us to recognize that and be respectful. And be loving. And we want that in our community,” Kloss said.

The over 100 people who walked with Free Mom Hugs weren’t all moms.

"Some dads are here. It's aunts, uncles, it's allies that believe that this community needs love just like the rest of the world does. We're spreading it around that way," McCaughey said.

Free Mom Hugs Iowa QC wants the LGBTQ+ community, especially the youth, to know it’s okay to be yourself.

"Everybody needs to be apart of our community. So, I want that here. I want that here and I want it for all of my kids."

The chapter will be at the QC Pride Family Skate Night on Tuesday in Eldridge. It is from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark.

If you are interested in joining, you can find the group on Facebook or their website.