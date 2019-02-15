"Free The Girls" To Help Human Trafficking Victims

A campaign "Free The Girls" is working together to better the lives of women who were victims of human trafficking. They're collecting new and gently used bras that can be sold in the woman's home countries to earn a living and establish independence.

Pixabay / MGN

"We're sending the bras somewhere else, but as I mentioned, there are two different reasons we're doing this. One is to help people in other countries because this is a way of helping women around the world...but it's also a way of raising awareness that trafficking happens here in the Quad Cities" said Jane Campagna, the Board Treasurer for Attacking Trafficking.

You can drop off bra donations until March 7th at several locations around the area.

Drop-Offs:

Bettendorf:

Coffee Hound: 3451 Devil’s Glen Road

Scott Community College Library: 500 Belmont Road

Clinton:

Clinton Public Library: 306 8th Ave. S.

Clinton Community College: 1000 Lincoln Blvd.

392 Caffe: 216 S. Second Street

YWCA: 317 Seventh Ave. S

Davenport:

Braking Traffick: Family Resources: 2800 Eastern Ave.

Newcomb Presbyterian Church: 2619 N. Division St.

Scott Community College Urban Campus: 101 West Third St.

SIS International: 108 E. Second St

Eldridge:

Scott County Library: 200 North 6th Ave.

Long Grove:

St. Ann’s Catholic Church: 16550 290th St.

For more information, visit Attacking Trafficking's Website: https://www.attackingtrafficking.org/