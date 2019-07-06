Free admission at the Figge Art Museum until August 11

Saturday at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport was the first day of free admission all the way until August, 11. Some workers there say they enjoy this time of year and the fifth straight year of free admission because of the people it doesn't normally bring.

Museum officials hope the free month will attract people from all over, and is even a surprise for visitors who show up expecting to pay. The free month during the summer is something officials hope to keep going, they see it as a tradition. Because Saturday is the first day of free admission, the second floor has a new exhibit of work from local artist Randy Richmond.

“It's nice to have free admission because it does get people to come to the Figge who have actually never come before,” said worker and volunteer at the museum, Susan Perry. “There's been large groups of families that have come through this morning and, obviously it would cost a fair amount of money to involve your whole family but it's nice they can bring their children and expose them to art.”