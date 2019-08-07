Free admission to River Bandit's Wednesday evening game

If you’re headed out to the ballpark Wednesday night, it’s not going to cost you much. Everyone headed into Modern Woodmen Park for the Quad Cities River Bandits game against the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday, August 7th, will be getting in free of charge. Canadian Pacific Railway and the Quad Cities River Bandits have partnered to make this game open to the community.

“As an employer and transportation service provider in the Quad Cities area, we at CP are excited about the opportunity to treat the community to an evening out at the ballpark and to show our appreciation for the great people we support,” said Tracy L. Miller, CP’s vice president operations – southern region. “After the challenges of major flooding this spring, now is a great time for us to come together around this great American pastime.”

The icing on the cake for tonight’s game- former Chicago Cubs star Rick Reuschel will be at the ballpark signing autographs. Reuschel, a three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, is a native of Quincy, Ill., and a graduate of Western Illinois University.

Starting tonight, the River Bandits will also make their debut as the Quad Cities Treasure Hunters. The players will be rebranding for a three-game series in special uniforms and play as the Treasure Hunters till the 9th against Clinton. You can even snag some of their Treasure Hunters swag in the team store.

This is the 3rd free game so far this season. The last game that was on the house, July 31st, pulled in nearly 4,000 fans.

The game starts at 6:35. Head here

for more information.