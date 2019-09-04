Free dental clinic coming to the Quad Cities

Dental care is important to your overall health but can also be expensive. Those who can't afford check-ups or treatment are invited to come out to a free dental clinic being organized by Iowa Mission of Mercy.

It will be held Sept. 20-21 at the Davenport RiverCenter. The clinic provides dental procedures such as fillings, extractions, and cleanings, free of charge regardless of income and insurance.

The free dental clinics have been held across the state for 11 years. It was last held in Davenport in 2012.

During the 2018 event in Sioux City, almost 40 percent of the patients said it had been more than a year since they had been to the dentist, and nearly 20 percent said it had been more than five years..

Organizers are also seeking volunteers and in-kind donations. People interested in volunteering can learn more information and sign up at www.iowamom.org.