Free dental clinic on wheels in the Quad Cities



There’s a mobile dental clinic on wheels in the Quad Cities. Once you open the door to the bus, on your right hand side, are three dentists’ chairs filled with kids receiving preventative and restorative dental care. The bus visits schools throughout the Quad Cities and parks right outside on scheduled days. Three children wait for their turn at the front of the bus near the driver, as school nurses walk them to and from the bus. And while there are costs involved in running the program, it's completely free to the patients from one year old to 18.

Bethany for Children and Family

says it served 3,500 kids through the “Give Kids a Smile” program in 2018. Bethany for Children and Families says 40% of the children they see through this program have 1-5 cavities and some already have gum disease or need extra care

“Dental care is a luxury to a lot of people,” says Jim Sanderlin, Director of Development and Communication for Bethany for Children and Families.

Nearly a quarter of children below 100% of the poverty level who were between 5 and 19 years old have untreated cavities according to the CDC.

Health professionals say not getting baby teeth taken care of can mean braces, which means greater expenses down the line.

“Baby teeth get cavities and have to come out early then the permanent teeth are always going to be crowded and it’s going to lead to orthodontics later on, and it not a guarantee they won’t need orthodontics but it decreases the chances by keeping the baby teeth in as long as they can,” says Dentist Dr. Michael Lowe.

It was first grader Cora Taylor's first time on the dental bus. And her third time seeing a dentist. She says normally she’s a little anxious seeing a dentist, but says the dental bus “was cool,” because there are “TVs” on it.

Since 2011, Bethany for Children and Families says they have served 20,000 kids on this bus.

“There's one dentist and generally two or three hygienists based on how many kids we have. Generally probably 25 to 30 (kids seen) is an average day,” says Dr. Lowe.

And Bethany for Children and Families say the “Give Kids a Smile” program serves more than just Rock Island and Scott County.

“It’s Henry County, and Mercer County in Illinois. And then in Iowa we're in not only Scott but Clinton, Maquoketa, Jackson county, we're down in Muscatine, and we're about to start helping children in Cedar County as well,” says Sanderlin.

The program offers more than check-ups and preventative care.

“This gives them a second to get their teeth checked out if they do need work then the office back at Bethany can refer them to a dentist who can provide them care without charge, so they get their teeth taken care of,” says Dr. Lowe.

If parents can’t provide transportation for kids,“Bethany staff provide transportation,” says Sanderlin.

And while this service is free to patients Bethany relies on the Quad Cities to keep the program running.