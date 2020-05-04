Free diaper 'drive-through' event will be held Thursday at Rock Island County Health Department

The Rock Island County Health Department has partnered with a western Illinois diaper bank and another local organization to offer free diapers to Rock Island County families.

The drive-through event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Families can receive 50 diapers per child from Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and Hiney Heroes. Each child must be present in the vehicle.

Loving Bottoms is based in Galesburg and Hiney Heroes is based in the Quad-Cities. The diaper pickup on Thursday is for Rock Island County residents only, but Hiney Heroes plans to host an event for Scott County families soon.

Diapers strain the finances of many families, even in non-COVID-19 times, the health department said in a media release.

According to Hiney Heroes, 1 in 3 families reports have a diaper need. Disposable diapers cost up to $80 a month per child, and no state or federal safety-net program allows benefits to be used for diapers.

Hiney Heroes offers help to local families through the generosity of others. Anyone who wishes to donate to this 501-3(c) organization, can visit hineyheroes.com. All donations are tax exempt.

