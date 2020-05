Hiney Heroes and Community Health Care are teaming together to hold a drive-thru diaper pick-up for Iowa residents in need.

The drive-thru will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the WIC office at 500 W. River Drive, Davenport.

Families can receive 50 diapers per child. The child should be present in the vehicle.

The drive-thru is limited to Iowa residents only.