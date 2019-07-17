Free event to feature services for area veterans

More than 25,000 military veterans live in Scott and Rock Island counties and some of them are not getting the services they need.

Lyle Andersen knows well what it’s like to serve in the war and return home. He was in the Marines from 2001 to 2006. He now works full time at Arconic but understands the transition of trying to get back to the day to day life. That’s why he and other organizations came together to create the Veterans Experience Action Center Event.

“It's important that something like this happens in the Quad Cities,” said Andersen. “Just to add some context, nationwide there are 22 million veterans and of those 22 million, they are only 8 million that are currently enrolled in the VA system receiving the benefits that they earned,”

The two-day event starting this Friday will provide services such as homeless outreach, health care enrollment, and much more.

“Goodwill will be at this event to help veterans who are looking for job development skills and job placement in the community,” said Ryan Bloomberg, Lead Veterans Specialist at Goodwill of the Heartland.

Ryan Bloomberg is also a veteran himself and says he knows the need will be appreciated.

“I know coming back from active duty, getting into the civilian side and trying to find a job can be tough,” said Bloomberg. “Trying to learn how to change the way you speak, the way you write information on your resume,”

A need that they hope will help the next generation of veteran and previous ones.

“For many of those veterans that left from the Vietnam era through the 80s and 90s. They just went out and made life happen,” said Andersen. They did not understand that they could take advantage of the healthcare benefits that are available. They could receive some compensation for maybe the physical and mental trauma they might have experienced during their service time,”

The free event will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at St. Ambrose University Wellness & Recreation Center, 518 West Locust Street Davenport. Around 600 people are expected to show up. Veterans should bring along their DD-214 form or help to obtain one will be available at the event.

