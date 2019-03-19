Free fishing days 2019

Fishing is something many people love to do year round. But not everyone wants to pay for a fishing license. There are days where people can fish without needing a license. The dates vary by date, depending on state.

Whether you are someone who fishes all the time, or someone who just wants to test the waters. There are opportunities for you!

According to 'dontwasteyourmoney.com', "every year, in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week -- which is June 1-9th this year -- most states offer free fishing days, where you can fish on public bodies of water without a fishing license."

They also say, "It is a good time to try fishing for the first time or head out on the water for a day if you’ve let your license lapse. If you do have an annual license, it would also be a good time to bring a friend, family member or child along with you so they can experience fishing firsthand."

According to the Department of Natural Resources,

Illinois will have their free fishing days, June 14th 2019 - June 17th 2019.

Iowa will have their free fishing days, June 7th, 2019 - June 9th, 2019.

You can learn more about free fishing days by visiting the links below.

