Free fishing weekend in Iowa starts Friday

This weekend any Iowa resident can fish without a license as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) free fishing weekend.

The event is designed to encourage people who normally do not fish to give it a try.

While fishing is free on June 7, 8, and 9, all other regulations will still apply.

The DNR has posted online information anglers need to know along with suggested locations to fish.

The State of Illinois also has a free fishing weekend scheduled for June 14, 15, 16 and 17.