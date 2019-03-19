Free food delivered to those stuck in their homes because of flooding

The Rock River has crested, but some people are still stuck in their homes. The Red Cross is now offering free food to those who need it.

“44 years and counting,” said Denny Greear, Red Cross Volunteer.

For 44 years Janet and Denny Greear have been married and they've been volunteers with the American Red Cross.

“Mostly to just help people that are in need that can't get out,” said Janet Greear, Red Cross Volunteer.

The couple lives in Bloomington Illinois and are now in Carbon Cliff to help those affected by flooding.

“You know, it's slow, we would like people to come that are in need and get a meal,” said Janet.

There were some people who were able to come to the Village Hall where the Red Cross set up a food spot since Sunday.

“Yeah, if you didn't have the truck, you wouldn't be able to,” said Nancy Ward, who is flooded out.

For those stuck, the Red Cross packed ten meals and the city came to people's rescue.

“Some of the maintenance guys that work for the village here are going to pick them up and take them out to homes, where they're not able to get out to come in,” said Janet.

Since last week, employees have been responding to the flooding calls.

“First time, we'll be handing out food to help those that are dealing with it over there too,” said Brandt Schultz, Carbon Cliff Maintenance Department employee.

Residents say they are just glad things aren't as bad.

“It's a surprise, thank Goodness, it didn't flood in the house. Sandbags helped, said, Ward.

Many know though, that this is just the beginning.

“We got a long way to go, this is just the first one. The next one will probably be a little bit worse,” said Schultz.

The Red Cross says they will be back tomorrow and they plan to send city workers to deliver the food again.

On-going free meals are available for those displaced by flooding in addition to volunteers and others helping in this disaster effort. Food availability is between 11:30a.m.-1:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. for supper at the following location:

Carbon Cliff Village Hall

1001 Mansur Ave

Carbon Cliff, IL.

A shelter for those displaced by flooding is available at Arrowhead Youth and Family Services which will continue to be available by calling 309-743-2166 before arrival.

