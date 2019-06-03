Free healthy meals and snacks available to Illinois students and families during the summer

Free healthy meals and snacks will be available to Illinois students and their families this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program will provide meals and snacks to children and teens age 18 and younger at hundreds of sites across Illinois. Families can find their nearest summer meals site by calling (800) 359-2163, texting "FoodIL" to 877-877, or visiting summermealsillinois.org.

According to the Food Research & Action Center, only 12 percent of children who receive a meal at school during the school year in Illinois receive an SFSP meal during the summer.

The SFSP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education in partnership with local organizations across the state. The program provides funding to public or private nonprofit local education agencies; entities of state, local, municipal, or county government; residential camps; organizations with 501(c)(3) status; and faith-based organizations to serve nutritious meals to children during the summer months when schools are not in session.