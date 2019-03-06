Free laundry night in the Quad Cities

Being able to wear clean clothes is a right according to the Founder of Laundry of Love QC.

Brandon Carleton is the Pastor of Connection Quad Cities and he started the free laundry meet up nearly three years ago.

"It's like a matter of dignity," Pastor Carleton told KWQC. And that's why every few months, at Sanitary Suds on the corner of Locust and Brady, Laundry of Love QC holds a free laundry night from 4 pm to 8 pm.

"One family spends forty to fifty dollars on laundry," says Pastor Carelton. And he says ten to fifteen families show up on a slow Laundry of Love QC night. He says although laundry should be a right "it often goes overlooked on what it does for your self-esteem or for job interviewees. And Pastore Carleton says anyone who can make it to the laundromat is invited.

"I actually haven't received a paycheck in some time and I'm just trying to be clean for work and be presentable, and it really helps," says Rock Island resident Michael Marshall.

And all you need to bring are clothes, sheets and any other belongings you wish to clean. Everything else is provided free of charge.

Davenport resident Dilley Miller learned about Laundry of Love QC through one of her friends. She follows Laundry of Love QC on facebook and she comes with her two boys whenever they're hosting a laundry night.

"It's money that you can put towards something else because they'll pay for it for you they even offer detergent and any other extras you may need," says Miller.

Michael Marshall says "it's a relief just a whole load off the shoulders." Those who came said Sanity Suds staff and Laundry of Love QC volunteers make them feel at ease.

For the last three years Laundry of Love QC was a monthly program but after volunteers moved away and donations were cut back they now do this quarterly. but they're actively working on increasing donations and volunteers.

