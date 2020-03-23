Free meal pick-up for Quad Cities students

Now that spring break is over, many students would have been coming back to school today. However, many schools are still out for weeks and students still need to get their meals.

Now that spring break is over, many students would have been coming back to school on Monday. However, many schools are still out for weeks and students still need to get their meals.

Schools have different requirements for distribution, but we saw some families drive up to receive student meals at sites across the Quad Cities. Some districts like Rock Island-Milan are also handing out curriculum packets.

"We know we have many students that don’t have enough food on the kitchen table on any particular day. This is our way of making sure they're well-fed, well-nourished," says Davenport Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski.

About 60% of students in Davenport and Rock Island-Milan school districts receive free or reduced-priced meals. "A lot of kids rely on school meals for their food every day. And at this time when people are out of work or not able to get what they need, this is just a way that we can help out," explains Davenport food service manager Jennifer Hamer.

Each student can get milk and their packed lunch delivered straight to their car. Rock Island-Milan is distributing three meals at a time (breakfast and two lunches) since they're doing meal pick-ups twice a week instead of every day.

Not only will meal pick-ups help student's health and learning, but their stability too. Hamer says, "I think it’ll be reassuring to know that not everything has changed. Not everything was the way it was a week. ago. kids need consistency and I think we can provide that along with smiles for the kids." Lunch service workers and faculty will be handing out the meals each day. "Lunch ladies are kind of like superheroes, we just wear our capes backward," shares Hamer.

Information on meal pick-up from Quad Cities school districts:

Bettendorf:

Monday to Friday between 11:30 am. and 1:00 p.m.

Their locations:

- Neil Armstrong Elementary

- Bettendorf Middle School

Davenport:

Monday to Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Their locations:

- DLC/Keystone

- Davenport Sudlow

- Davenport Williams

- Davenport Frank L. Smart

- Davenport Wood

- Buffalo Elementary

Moline:

Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Their locations:

- Wilson Middle School

- John Deere Middle School

- Bicentennial Elementary

Rock Island / Milan:

Mondays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Their locations:

- Earl Hanson Elementary

- Rock Island Academy

- Frances Willard

- Longfellow Liberal Arts

- Thomas Jefferson Elementary

- Rock Island High School

- Ridgewood Elementary

