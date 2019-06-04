Free summer meal program for children

Several schools are out for summer break, and that means some kids will no longer have access to the meals they would get at school. The Rock Island-Milan District is hoping to cover that gap.

The hallways in schools are now empty. Kids across the district are finding other ways to burn their energy. With school ending comes the reality that some kids won't know where their meals will come from.

“Our community definitely feels that impact,” said Jennifer McVay.

Jennifer McVay the Assistant Food Service Director at Rock Island-Milan School District knows the struggles families can face. In the four years, she's been here, she's seen an increase in need. That’s where the school's free summer meal programs come in.

“It's available to anyone in the Rock Island-Milan community district area,” said McVay.

The meals are available on weekdays at the high school. Around 70 meals were served Tuesday between breakfast and lunch. The school district says the meals are the same as those served during the school year meeting the same nutritional standards.

Although the number of families they serve fluctuates from time to time. They hope this will help.

“Parents are under a lot of strain with the budget. We hope that this one way we can serve the community and help those families out,” said McVay.

Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. lunch is from 11:15 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. No ID is required at all. School districts in the state of Iowa offer similar programs.

