Free tax assistance through United Way

Are you getting the tax refund and tax credits you deserve? The United Way is offering help through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Scott and Rock Island County residents with household incomes of $57,000 or lower are eligible for the free tax preparation service.

Last year, United Way's VITA program provided 6,500 tax filers with free tax services, saving them more than $1.1 million in tax preparation fees by going to someone else for help.

Appointments for the 2019 tax year begin Feb. 3, 2020.

The volunteers are IRS-certified and trained.

To schedule an appointment call the United Way of the Quad Cities by dialing 2-1-1 or (563) 355-9900.

Tax preparation sites include:

· Ascentra Credit Union, 2019 Grant St., Bettendorf

· Center for Active Seniors (CASI), 1035 W Kimberly Rd., Davenport

· Clinton RSVP, 315 South 2nd St., Clinton

· Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport

· East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave., East Moline

· EICC Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport

· Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island

Walk-ins available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

· Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline

· Palomares Social Justice Center, 133 4th Ave., Moline

· Rock Island County Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island

· Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island

· Scott Community College West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St., Davenport

· Western Illinois University, 3300 River Dr., Moline

Taxpayers should bring the following items:

· Valid driver's license or photo ID

· Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family

· All W-2 forms

· Prior year tax return

· All 1099 forms (if applicable)

· Account numbers for electronic deposit of refund

· Health insurance documentation

· If filing jointly, your spouse must be present

More information about VITA can be found at unitedwayqc.org .