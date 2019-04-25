Free trees given away in Silvis for Arbor Day

Celebrate Arbor Day by planting a tree. The Hy Vee grocery store chain is giving away more than 2,000 seedlings to customers in its eight-state region.

,

Customers will receive either a Colorado Blue Spruce or White Pine seedling through its One-Step program, which helps feed the hungry, grow community gardens, build wells and plant trees.

In the Quad Cities, store employees will hand out about 500 free seedlings to customers at the Silvis Hy-Vee on Friday, April 26.

Starting at 4 p.m., the first 500 customers through the checkout lanes will be given a tree. The event ends once supplies run out.

The Silvis Hy-Vee is located at 2001 5th St.

