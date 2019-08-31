Freedom House combats domestic and sexual violence with education

Freedom House will be hosting a salon professionals course for those in Illinois, on how to identify sexual and domestic violence.

On Freedom House's website it states that Freedom House "provides compassionate, confidential, free services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as awareness and prevention education in our community."

Freedom House will hold the training event on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. The event runds from 5:30 pm - 6:45 pm.

The event will be held at Black Hawk College Community Education Center, 404 E. 3rd Street, Kewanee, Illinois.

The cost is $26.50 per person.

Registration is required and the deadline to register is Monday, September 23rd, 2019. Register here

Interested salon workers should call Freedom House at 815-872-0087 with their questions.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, please know there is help available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 Or call RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization at 1-800-656-4673