Freedom House to host salon professionals course on how to identify domestic and sexual violence

Freedom House will be hosting a salon professionals course for those in Illinois, on how to identify sexual and domestic violence.

On Freedom House's website it states that Freedom House "provides compassionate, confidential, free services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as awareness and prevention education in our community."

Freedom House will hold two courses on two different days during the month of August on those wanting to join in on the training.

The times will be on Monday, August 12 from 9 - 10:30 a.m., and on Tuesday, August 20 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. The cost for each event is $26.50. Both events will be located at Nelson Chapel in Princeton, at 446 Elm Place.

You can register at this link and registration is required five business days prior to the training date.

Officials say space is limited. Those interested can call Freedom House at 815-872-0087 with questions.