Freeze Watch in effect for the Quad Cities Area!

A Freeze watch has been issued for the TV6 viewing area from Friday evening through Saturday morning. This means that some areas could see temperatures drop into the low 30s, and even upper 20s. If this happens the areas that get these temperatures will, essentially, have their growing season ended! Now, this has nothing to do with Frost. Frost may or may NOT occur at these temperatures. If there is enough wind with these temps frost would be very unlikely. Frost formation thrives in calm air. However, we’re looking at another cold night Sunday night into Monday morning and Frost WOULD be possible as we start the workweek. Incidentally, from a historical perspective if the airport in Moline gets to a low of 35° it’s a good indicator that at least a few outlying areas will experience a frost.