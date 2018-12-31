Freezing Drizzle North Of Highway 30

Areas north of the Quad Cities, specifically north of highway 30, will need to be careful on roads this morning. Drizzle continues to fall as temps are right around the freezing mark. This will lead to slick, side roads, on/off ramps and bridges. A wintry weather advisory and First Alert Day are in effect for areas north of the Quad Cities this morning. Temps will warm above freezing by 10AM which will bring an end to the freezing rain, but it will be a wet afternoon with rounds of showers.

As cold air barrels in tonight a change over to snow is likely between 4PM-7PM. This could bring minor accumulations to areas along highway 20 tonight. So if you have NYE travel plans, take it slow on the roads.