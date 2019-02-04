Freezing Rain Possible By Tuesday Evening

Freezing rain could develop late Tuesday afternoon into the evening and last through very early Wednesday morning. This could adversely affect travel across the QCA Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Unfortunately the arrival of the freezing rain could be early enough to make the Tuesday evening rush VERY slick! Caution should be exercised later in the day Tuesday on ALL roads, however side roads, parking lots and sidewalks could become particularly slick as the freezing rain falls. An ice glaze of up to two tenths of an inch is possible with this system. At this time a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from noon Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A First Alert Day might be issued when the timing and track of this system comes into more certainty. Watch Quad Cities Today Tuesday morning for the latest.