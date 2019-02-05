Freezing rain brings icy roads and cancels flights

Today's freezing rain is causing trouble for those driving and flying in the Quad Cities.

Driving was difficult this afternoon on the Brady Street in Davenport. This afternoon cars were struggling to get up the hill. One car was seen as it was getting towed after driving halfway up the hill. Other cars were seen driving well under the speed limit because they were struggling to get traction.

In eastern Iowa, most roadways appear to be completely covered in ice or slush according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's website. Roadways in the QC metro area on the Iowa side appear are to be in particularly poor shape. Those include Highway 61, Interstate 80 and Interstate 74.

In Illinois, most of northern and northwestern Illinois was hit hardest by today's freezing rain according to the Illinois Department of Transportation's website. The worst counties impacted in the Quad Cities area in Illinois include Rock Island, Whiteside, Caroll and Lee County. Major roadways near the metro area are also covered in ice or slush, including Interstate 280, Interstate 80 and Interstate 74.

TV6 reached out to local towing companies and they say they're pretty busy tonight. JBA towing says they've towed 28 cars so far. John's Towing Company however, is still working on towing cars stranded by our last snow storm. They do say they've gotten many calls tonight, but they won't be able to respond tonight. There is a towing ban in effect tonight In Iowa counties such as Scott, Clinton, and Cedar counties, so please drive safely on interstates tonight because tow trucks are prohibited from towing on those roadways.

Many flights have been cancelled both leaving and arriving at the Quad City International Airport in Moline today, particularly to and from Chicago, Illinois. Six arriving flights were cancelled today and half of those were from Chicago. Eight departing flights were also cancelled and again, half of those were flights heading to Chicago.