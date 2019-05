Freight House Farmers Market is relocating before this weekend.

Officials posted to Facebook saying they will be relocated for the next week and will be located at the County Administration Building. That is located at 4th & Western.

"YES we are open for business Saturday and Sunday", officails said on Facebook. "Relocated, but all our growers makers and bakers have been working hard for this day to bring you fresh, local food, beautiful plants and handmade gifts."