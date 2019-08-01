French's introduces mustard-flavored ice cream

French's is introducing mustard-flavored ice cream in honor of National Mustard Day on Saturday.

The company says after 115 years of adding something bold and unique to standard fare, they decided to combine two all American classics, mustard and ice cream.

French's collaborated with Coolhaus Ice Cream to develop the one-of-a-kind treat. It's a limited-run offering starting Thursday at select locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

You can also get the make-at-home recipe at https://www.Mccormick.Com/frenchs/mustard-ice-cream.