Fresh Deli by Nostalgia Farms

"It's melancholy I guess, because im happy that im getting part of my life back, a little bit and I can work on myself and my husband also, Joe Dennis," said owner of Fresh Deli Ed Kraklio.

Happy to get part of his life back as one of his biggest chapters in life comes to an end.

"I mean, we been really working hard "

Ed Kraklio owner of the Fresh Deli started working down by the Freight House in 1998.

He helped develop the Farmer Markets that still goes on today. After years of Farmer Markets success, he took on a new adventure, opening Fresh Deli in 2012.

"For us working 20 hours and 20 years and working double shifts all the time, it's been very difficult and it has had a wear on some of my health issues," said Kraklio.

Not allowing any of his health issues to get in the way of his magnetic personality.

"I've always been loud and obnoxious people always say how are you doing today and I'm like I'm loud and obnoxious just like any other day why should it be any different?" said Kraklio.

Reminiscing on some of his accomplishments over time.

"We were part of the first start up of the bi-local movement, the food hub, we were so happy that we were able to help with designing and helping that grow," said Kraklio.

As he prepares to close up shop, he has a few words to the community,

"Thankful for the loyal customers that we have had for so long and the amazing staff that we have had throughout the years," said Kraklio.

While one chapter closes, another chapter opens.

"Don't count on us down and out, we will resurface at some point probably in a new form, new shape," said Kraklio.

