It's about the soft, chewy candy that's a favorite of just about anyone with a sweet tooth and it has a day of its own.

Friday is National Caramel Day!

Caramels are made by adding butter and milk to a sugary syrup that's been heated and constantly stirred until it develops a light brown color.

Back in the 1600s, U.S. colonists made candy by using caramelized sugar and water.

But it was not until the mid 19th century that someone discovered soft and chewy treats could be made by combing the caramelized sugar with milk and fats.

And caramels are more than just popular treats on their own.

They are used as a featured ingredient, topping or flavoring for a number of desserts and treats.

You can also use it as a glue or syrup to hold together popcorn or make caramel apples.