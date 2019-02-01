Friday is National Go Red For Women Day

Friday, Feb. 1, is National Go Red For Women Day. A commitment to stand together and take charge of your health.

The American Heart Association says cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. The organization says that's approximately one woman every minute.

90% of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease.

The good news is that heart disease can be treated and prevented.

Here are the lifestyle changes the AHA says to make now:

- Don't smoke.

- Manage your blood sugar and blood pressure.

- Lower your cholesterol.

- Know your family history.

- Stay active.

- Manage your weight.

- Eat healthy.

Are you wearing red today? Send us your pictures! Submit photos here.