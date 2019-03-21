Friday is National Puppy Day

You should celebrate your animals every single day, however, Friday, March 22, is National Puppy Day. So make sure you give your fur-ever friend some extra love and treats!

According to the National Day Calendar's website, National Puppy Day was founded in 2006 by Pet Lifestyle Expert, Animal Behaviorist and Author, Colleen Paige. She's also the founder of National Dog and National Cat Day.

