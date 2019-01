Calling all wordsmiths, Friday is your Day!

January 18th is national thesaurus day.

It commemorates the birth date of Peter Roget, the author of Roget's thesaurus, the premiere go-to for synonyms dating back to 1852.

After retiring from medicine, Roget took his love of the Lexicon and made it his life's work.

Today millions still seek out the thesaurus for help writing essays, updating resumes, and as modern times would have it, crafting the perfect social media post.