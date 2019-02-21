Friday is national Margarita Day

Cheers to the weekend!

Friday, February 22nd, 2019 is National Margarita Day.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the most common tequila-based cocktail served in the United States, the margarita is a cocktail that consists of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice. A key ingredient is the freshly squeezed lime juice. In the United States, the most common lime is the thick-skinned Persian lime. When margaritas are made with lemons, they have a much softer taste.

Ways to get involved are:

1.) Listen to Jimmy Buffett's Song "Margaritaville"

2.) Use the Hashtag #NationalMargaritaDay

3.) Drink a Margarita (if you're old enough).

No need to follow this exact order. You can shake things up, a lot like the way you make a margarita.

In the December 1953 issue of Esquire magazine, the margarita cocktail was the “Drink of the Month”. The recipe as printed was:

1-ounce tequila

Dash of Triple Sec

Juice of 1/2 lime or lemon

Pour over crushed ice, stir. Rub the rim of a stem glass with rind of lemon or lime, spin in salt—pour, and sip.

Celebrate responsibly! Have a great weekend!

