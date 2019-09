Several of Friday's football games have been moved up to Thursday due to rain in the forecast.

These games are now happening on Thursday with the following time changes:

Clinton Lumberbowl games:

- Camanche vs. Tipton kickoff at 4:45 p.m.

- Northeast vs. Beckman following Camanche vs. Tipton

Other games:

- West Carroll vs. AFC at 6:30 p.m.

- Durant vs. Belle Plaine at 6:00 p.m.

- Easton Valley vs. Springville at 6:30 p.m.