Friends remember Sterling teen killed in Rock Falls crash

Friends, classmates and coworkers of Amarion Green shared memories of the teen after he was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Rock Falls.

Green, 17, of Sterling, is remembered as having an infectious personality, and the ability to light up any room he walks in to.

"As soon as he walks in the room everybody's already laughing and smiling," said Green's friend and coworker, Eric Davila.

One of Green's long-time best friends, Nakiya Rascon, who said he was like "her brother," told TV6, "Everybody knew Amarion. He's just a funny, clumsy, pigeon toed. He was so funny. Everybody's gonna know him for how funny he was and how loving and caring he was."

Green was a football and basketball player, video-gamer, and a beloved friend. His impact is being felt throughout the Sterling community.

Friend and coworker Lucas Sotelo said, "He just, he could make you laugh no matter what. Everyone's got tough times and would come into the theater all sad and he would bring you up in an instant."

Some of his closest friends worked at the Sterling Theater with Green. His mom also worked with him at the theater.

His friends joked she kept him in line, but said he was a hard worker and everyone who came to the theater knew, and loved, who he was.

Lori VanOosten, General Manager of the Sterling Theater said, "The staff's taking it pretty hard."

She told TV6, "No parent should have to bury their child."

His friends continue to share happy memories to honor the life Green always chose to live with a smile on his face.

"He was always just brightening up the room. For no reason, you know," said long-time friend and basketball teammate Donovan Jones. "He was always hyping you up no matter what," Jones said.

Jacob Cervantes, Amarion's close friend said, "I'm glad I was able to have the years with him... all of those years. He really did make my life better."

"He can make anybody and anybody smile. His smile was so contagious man. I just can't believe this happened to him," said Rascon.

A family friend issued a statement to TV6, which read, "I just wanna start off by saying that I thankful for the time that I did have with Amarion. Not everyone is blessed with the amount of time that we had with him and yes this is very tragic for my friend and our families but Antoinette, my sister Sarah, and myself we’re a tribe of mothers and we’ve raised our 10 children together as an entire family and that’s exactly how were going to get through this, together￼. We’re thankful for the community and the kids that showed up today. We just ask that you continue to respect the family during this difficult time and continue to fill God’s ears with prayers. We love and are thankful for you all." - Crislon Garcia, Family friend and former Assistant Manager at Sterling Theater.

Superintendent of Sterling, Tad Everett, told TV6 "On behalf of the district, we want to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest, most heartfelt condolences." Everett said Green was a well-liked member of the community, and Monday students reflected on his life with positive comments, mentioning his spirit, and that he was good-natured.

Everett told TV6 the district will continue to provide support for students and staff as they work to cope with the loss of one of their 'family members.'