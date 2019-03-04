Friends remember East Moline man killed in shooting accident

An East Moline man has died after an accident at "Shooting Sports" in Moline.

Police say on Saturday 31-year-old Evan Martin was handling a gun at a shooting range and was shot when the gun discharged.

Evan Martin was in a band called "The Silver Cliffs" with a few of his friends. Some of those band members spoke with TV6 and say he was a quiet, kind-hearted man, and he'll be dearly missed.

“Evan kind of marched to his own beat, he was a real quiet guy but he marched to his own beat,” said his band member and friend, Alex Slack.

After an accidental shooting, Evan Martin passed away, and his closest friends still can't believe it.

“I was just like stunned, stone cold it just shocked me,” said Slack. “Shocked my parents and my family too, they knew Evan very well.”

“We were having some fun times together and that's all over with now,” said his close friend and other band member, Andrew Stewart. “And I don't have him with me here. It's kind of weird how this happens out of the blue.”

They say Evan was quiet, but his kind heart was apparent.

“He was a very quiet and humble guy, very nice guy. Always humble and soft spoken,” added Stewart.

His love for music brought him close to his community.

“He went out and did things in the community and worked with a lot of great people,” said Slack. “He was in town doing jam sessions, he was always there Evan was always involved wherever he could be in music.”

They’re still in shock over the passing of a loved one, and how it happened.

“He was against guns and stuff, he wasn't into the violence,” said Stewart. “I don't know if it was something he wanted to try out or what, but hearing about him going to a gun range period doesn't fit his personality so that was very strange.”

They say they're praying for his family during these tough times.

“I just wish the family the best and that God be with them and everything goes well for them here on out, I just pray for the best,” said Slack.

Stewart finished by saying Evan's musical talent was impressive, but he'll be remembered for his personality.