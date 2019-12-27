Friends surprise Rock Falls man with restored car after his dad's death

A display of friendship in a big way this Christmas week. Some men surprising their friend with a restored car that belonged to a Rock Falls man who just lost his father in violent crime.

Anyone who knows Aaron Russell knows, he loves his car.

“It's an ‘84 Hurst Olds Cutlass,” he said.

The classic car means a lot to him.

“Well, this car here was in the family for over 30 years. My dad gave it to me on my 18th birthday,” he said.

That’s why Aaron was crushed. When he was rear-ended last year.

“Pretty devastated, it's a car that's been in the family forever,” he said.

That devastation turned into tears of joy. When at his father's funeral on Sunday, his friends surprised him with the car fully restored.

“They rebuilt my car after a year of it sitting in storage. I was depressed. I didn't want to touch it. These guys rebuilt it in a week,” he said.

Like Aaron, not a single eye was dry during the moment.

“For a bunch of guys that you never really see crying in their lives. I’m sure there were a lot of tears shed. If that explains how it felt to see his reaction, said Justin LeBarron, Aaron’s friend.

Reactions that led up to a week of hard labor. A week that his friends were determined to finish the car because of the reason behind it.

“December 15th, I lost my father. He was murdered, unfortunately. I lost everything that was ever a good memory to him,” Aaron said.

A memory of his father now restored with a touching tribute in the engine and license plate with his nickname.

“You lose two things in your life within a year that meant everything. These guys came through and lifted me up from a bad time in my life,” Aaron said.

For free, all of his friends transformed the car because they say that's what friends do.

“We can't take the pain away. Nothing will ever be able to do that for Aaron, his brother, and his sister. It just gave them something, they can smile about and be happy knowing that they have a piece of their dad with them for the rest of their lives,” LeBarron said.

A piece of his dad and now his friend's signature etched in the trunk wherever he goes.

“I know my dad's looking down happy, smiling,” Aaron said.

Smiling in the car that was given to him by his father.

There are still a few things left to do on the car. Aaron says he looks forward to working on it with his friends that have now become his family.

Police suspect a 45-year-old woman in connection with the death of Aaron’s father. 53-year-old Tracy Russell. Nicole Elsesser is now charged with first-degree murder.