An employee at Friendship Manor in Rock Island tests positive for Covid-19

An employee at Friendship Manor's Health Center tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to a press release, the employee last reported to work two weeks ago; over the following weekend they attended a group event in the community, developing symptoms shortly thereafter and subsequently quarantined at home.

The employee shared the results with Friendship Manor on Thursday, March 26th and local and State Public Health officials were promptly notified. The employee had not exhibited any symptoms of the virus when last scheduled and has not worked at Friendship Manor since.

Residents, staff and families have been made aware of the positive test.

Ted Pappas Jr., CEO/President of Friendship Manor said, “These are unprecedented times. We are very fortunate to have an experienced Leadership Team and a wonderful staff collectively working to keep our residents safe.” Anticipating the day when this virus would arrive in the Quad Cities, the Manor proactively put screening protocols in place as mandated by Centers for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health

Manor officials also have been sending out daily alerts with updates to residents, their families and staff; as well as regular video that goes out on Facebook.