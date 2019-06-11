Friendship Manor celebrates 40 years in Rock Island

What was once a groundbreaking retirement community in the Quad Cities is getting ready to celebrate 40 years. Friendship Manor has been operating under its present form since 1979.

According to a news release, it was first established in 1942 as the Cleaveland Home, operated by the Illinois Branch of the International Order of King's Daughters and Sons in downtown Rock Island. As the building got older and regulations changed, the rest home moved to a new building and a new concept in senior care known as a Continuing Care Retirement Community.

Today, Friendship Manor offers independent living apartments and villas as well as assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.

About 300 people live in the non-profit community.

To mark its 40th year, a celebration and community open house will be held the week of June 17- 20.