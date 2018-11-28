Frigid temps bring bald eagles back to QCA

Nature lovers are reporting the return of bald eagles to the Quad Cities Area.

A number of eagles has been spotted near Lock and Dam 14 in LeClaire and other locations along the Mississippi River in the past week with the arrival of frigid temperatures.

Each winter the birds migrate south to the QCA as their fishing spots up north freeze over.

Research shows more than 70% of an eagle’s total daily feeding occurs in the early morning hours, the time of day which may provide the best viewing.