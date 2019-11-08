From Netflix to Disney+: Which streaming service is right for you?

The monumental rise of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu over the past few years has drawn many companies, big and small, to create their own competing service. Subscribing to all of these new services can cause a huge impact on your wallet, so you may be wondering which one is right for you.

Below is a list of the major streaming services, along with a handy list of pros and cons for each and their potential impact on your wallet.

NETFLIX

Pros: Netflix is the gold standard for streaming services. A ton of original content to keep you entertained forever.

Cons: Netflix is losing some of its most popular content to other streaming services in the near future, including Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation.

Notable Exclusives: Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Seinfeld

Purchase Options:

Basic ($8.99/month) – One screen at a time, Standard Definition

Standard ($12.99/month) – Two screens at a time, High Definition

Premium (15.99/month) – Four screens at a time, HD and 4K Ultra HD

DISNEY+

Pros: Entire library of Disney content, from the most popular blockbusters to your favorite Disney Channel show from the 90s.

Cons: If you are not a fan of typical Disney content, there’s not as much for you here.

Notable Exclusives: Marvel, Star Wars, Simpsons, any Disney movie you can think of

Purchase Options:

$6.99/month

$69.99/year

Verizon customers get free for a year

$12.99/month bundle with Hulu and ESPN plus

HULU

Pros: One of the only streaming services with a live TV option that can serve as a substitute for a cable subscription, includes a large library of content.

Cons: Some of the more popular shows out there are already exclusive to other streaming services.

Notable Exclusives: The Handmaid's Tale, Family Guy, all FX content

Purchase Options:

$5.99/month with ads

$11.99/month with no ads

$44.99/month on-demand and live TV over 50 channels

FREE with Spotify premium

$12.99/month bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus

Apple TV+

Pros: A ton of original content from high profile creators like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, and M. Night Shyamalan.

Cons: Not very much established content that you already know and love.

Notable Exclusives: The Morning Show, See, Dickinson

Purchase Options:

$4.99/month

FREE year with the purchase of an Apple product

Amazon Prime Video

Pros: Included with Amazon Prime subscription, which offers other benefits such as free two-day shipping.

Cons: A lot of content requires an extra purchase.

Notable Exclusives: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Lord of the Rings prequel series (coming soon)

Purchase Options:

$119/year

$12.99/month

Half off for students

HBO Max

Pros: All of the HBO content you know and love plus more original content and old favorites.

Cons: Higher price point.

Notable Exclusives: Game of Thrones, Friends, Big Bang Theory, DC, South Park

Purchase Options:

$14.99/month

Peacock

Pros: Rumored to be the only free service with ads, has exclusive streaming rights to The Office.

Cons: Not much information known at this time, not as much content as other streaming services.

Notable Exclusives: The Office, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live

Purchase Options:

Free with ads (rumored)

CBS All Access

Pros: Access to older CBS shows, live viewing of CBS programming.

Cons: Limited amount of content.

Notable Exclusives: Star Trek: Discovery, The Twilight Zone

Purchase Options:

$5.99/month with ads

$9.99/month without ads

