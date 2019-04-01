From homeless to viral: Man caught walking with a fish gets overwhelming amount of support following fine

The man seen carrying a fish through downtown Davenport in a now viral photo is getting tremendous support from the community after the Iowa Department of Natural Resources fined him for noodling.

"I did something that was illegal and I have to pay the consequences,” Peter Robinson said.

The Davenport man was caught on camera carrying the catfish through the streets of downtown last week. He had plucked it from the floodwaters near the sky bridge.

"Everyone was taking pictures and now it has gone further than I could have ever imagine anything,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s story goes beyond the picture though. He has been homeless for the last year and a half. He says the support he has received from the photo, which has gone viral, has given him new hope.

"I am just going with the flow,” he said. “Like a fish in the river. I am still trying to find out if I am going to wake up from this dream that I am in."

The picture has prompted the community to come out and show support for Robinson. The owners of Baked Beer and Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport were not happy Robinson had been fined so they are holding a fish fry every night this week in his honor. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go back to Robinson to help him pay his fine.

"He did that and made people laugh, why not give him a kickback,” Bill Sheeder with Baked said.

Peter hopes to use the new found fame to give back to the community.

"This has made me a better man and opened my eyes to a better world,” Robinson said.

Peter said he plans to appeal the fine he got because he did not know what he did was illegal.

