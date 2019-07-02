From seed to cup coffee education event

It used to be that you were never fully dressed without a smile. It seems nowadays that has changed to never being fully dressed without a cup of coffee.

According to the National Coffee Association, 64% percent of Americans in 2018 would drink a cup of coffee every day.That number, according to the study is up from 62% in 2017, which happens to be the highest percentage since 2012.

The Dunn Brothers Coffee Company will be hosting a free event with participants will learn about where coffee comes from, and how to brew the perfect cup, they will also see different methods in action.

Baristas will take participants through growing the coffee plant and show you how each cup of coffee is unique.

The event will take place at the Dunn Brothers Coffee location at 4520 E. 53rd Streed Ste 100 in Davenport from 10:00 am - 11:00 am.

You can learn more about Dunn Brothers Coffee here