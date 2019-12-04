Front Street Brewery in Davenport holds grand reopening after Flood of '19

After seven months of rebuilding, repairing and renovating, Front Street Brewery and Pub in Davenport is finally back open.

Front Street Brewery has reopened following the Hesco barrier breach in Davenport in April. (KWQC)

The business opened its doors in November but held its grand opening on Wednesday.

It's been serving the Quad Cities since 1992 but has also been through several record-setting floods, including the Flood of '19.

This time around, owners took the time to repair and re-do almost everything. In order to re-open in it's original location, strict guidelines were followed to prepare for future flooding events.

"Just generally made things a little bit more waterproof than they have in the past to give us the ability to fight lower flood levels I suppose, or shallower water in the basement. Certainly, if we see the devastation that we saw this last time, those types of floods, a barrier breech again, really none of us stand a chance down here," co-owner Tim Baldwin said.

Despite that, Baldwin says they are confident in the city's plans for the improvement of the Hesco barriers going forward.

Front Street Brewery and Pub is located on River Drive in Downtown Davenport.