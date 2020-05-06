Frost, Freeze & Record Lows Likely By Saturday Morning

If you have already planted you may want read this article. Temps will dip into the 20s and 30s this Saturday morning. This will be near record lows for this time of May and could kill some of your hard work.

Now this is out of the ordinary, but the old saying goes wait until after Mother's Day to plant. Here's why. The average last killing freeze over the last 30 years in the QC is April 4th. The average last freeze (32°) is April 25th and our average last frost (38°) is May 8th, hence the reason we say wait until after Mother's Day. This year though may be a little different as frost conditions may be possible into next week as well.