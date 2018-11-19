Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink to Open for Winter Season

The Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink will be opening this Wednesday, November 21, 2018, from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm. This is weather permitting.

The skating rink is located at the corner of Middle Rd. and 23rd St. in Bettendorf.

All ages are ability levels are welcome to skate at no charge. If you do not own a pair of skates you can rent a pair for $2.00. The skate rental price is the same for children and adults.

There are concessions available for purchase.

The skating rink will be open:





Monday - Thursday 3:00 - 9:00 pm

Friday 3:00 - 10:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 - 6:00 pm

Holidays/School-Out Days 10:00 am -10:00 pm

*Times are dependent on weather conditions*



There is no hockey allowed.

For additional questions, you can contact the Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink at : 563-549-0587