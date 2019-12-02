Frozen Landing to open Tuesday, Dec. 3

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Great news for those wanting to ice-skate, Frozen Landing will open on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
City officials with the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation posted to Facebook with the announcement.
- Admission is $1 for all skaters
- Skate rental is $2
- All ages and ability levels welcomes
- Light concessions are availble to purchase
- No hockey allowed
Operation hours:
Monday: 1:30 - 9 p.m.
Tuesday: 3 - 9 p.m.
Wednesday: 1:30 - 9 p.m
Thursday: 3 - 9 p.m.
Friday: 3 - 10 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday: 12 - 6 p.m.
January 20 & February 17 (Holidays Hours): 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Times are dependent on weather conditions
Questions, updates, or cancellations due to weather please call 563-549-0587.