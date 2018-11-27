Frozen Landing vandalized, city officials asking public to report any suspicious activity

Bettendorf officials are asking the public to come forward if they have noticed any suspicious activity after a recent case of vandalism.

The City of Bettendorf's Facebook page was updated Monday saying Frozen Landing had experienced some vandalism to the lighted tree located near the ice rink.

The Parks and Recreation staff is working with local police, however, they are asking for the public's help.

"If you see any suspicious activity during times Frozen Landing is not open for business, please call 911," the post read."