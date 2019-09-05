Full Court Press hosted by Greta Van Susteren airs Sundays on TV6

Award winning journalist Greta Van Susteren has joined TV6 parent company, Gray Media Group, as its chief national political analyst.

Thursday morning, TV6 anchors Matt Hammill and Morgan Ottier interviewed Van Susteren about her new show, Full Court Press, airing Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

"After more than 20 years on cable news platforms, I am thrilled to move to broadcast news and especially excited to join Gray Television's journalists all across the country," Van Susteren said. "It's a journalist's dream to be part of a growing media company so focused on delivering quality news in local markets big and small through trusted, local institutions like Gray's television stations."

She will provide the company's newsrooms in more than 90 markets coast-to-coast with the expert, unbiased coverage of national and international political developments that have been the hallmark of her distinguished news career. In addition, she has two nationally syndicated shows in development with Gray.

"We're thrilled to have someone with Greta's depth of experience join our team," said Hilton Howell Jr., Gray Chairman and CEO. "Our stations and our viewers will benefit from Greta's no-nonsense, straightforward approach to complex political issues."

Sandy Breland, Gray Senior Vice President of Local Media, said news viewers are wanting to know the impact of national government decisions on their lives and communities more than ever.

"With her decades of covering current events and legal issues, Greta will provide an in-depth look at issues that matter the most to our viewers," Breland said.

Van Susteren hosted "On the Record" on the Fox News Channel for 14 1/2 years before a short stint hosting a nightly news program on MSNBC. Prior to Fox News, she hosted CNN's prime-time news and analysis program "The Point with Greta Van Susteren" and co-hosted the network's daily legal analysis show, "Burden of Proof."

