Fulton County Sheriff's Office releases statement following death of Deputy Chisum

Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is saying "thank you" to the community after the loss of Deputy Troy Chisum.

Officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday that "We have also seen the overwhelming outpouring of support from thousands of people, businesses, first responders, cities, and communities from around our country. It is impossible to thank everyone personally. Again on behalf of everyone at the Fulton County Sheriffs Office THANK YOU!!!!!!!"

Funeral services were held for Deputy Chisum on Monday while many near and far came to pay their respects to Deputy Chisum, his family, his coworkers and his community.

You can read the sheriff's office statement below in full.

The man who police say fatally shot Deputy Chisum is Nathan Woodring. Woodring is being charged with 1st-degree Murder in connection with Deputy Chisum's death. The charge carries a sentence of up to 60 years without parole.